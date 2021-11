Love Carrick will host a Halloween Picnic at Concord Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Children 15 and under are welcome to come in costume and must be accompanied by an adult. RSVP to 412-571-1433.

The picnic will include: Ham and cheese and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, fruit cups, chips and drinks.