ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Candidates forum Saturday is in Upper McKinley Park

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

October 26, 2021



A Candidates’ Forum, Meet, Greet and Eat will take place in Upper McKinley Park, 900 Delmont Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 30.

A free picnic style lunch will be served during the Meet and Greet from 10:30 a.m. to noon with the Candidates’ Forum from noon to 1 p.m.

Mayoral candidates Ed Gainey and Tony Moreno will speak. As well as, judicial candidates: Wrenna Watson, The Honorable Elliot Howsie, Sabrina Korbel, The Honorable Tom Caulfield, Jessel Costa, The Honorable Bruce Beemer and Nicola Henry-Taylor.

The forum is hosted by: Beltzhoover Consensus Group, Urbankind, Knoxville Community Council and the Beltzhoover Inter-Agency Network.

There will also be UPMC giveaways, WRCE100 and DJ Rick the Ruler. Those attending are asked to bring their own lawn chair.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2021 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/02/2021 13:12