Candidates forum Saturday is in Upper McKinley Park

A Candidates’ Forum, Meet, Greet and Eat will take place in Upper McKinley Park, 900 Delmont Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 30.

A free picnic style lunch will be served during the Meet and Greet from 10:30 a.m. to noon with the Candidates’ Forum from noon to 1 p.m.

Mayoral candidates Ed Gainey and Tony Moreno will speak. As well as, judicial candidates: Wrenna Watson, The Honorable Elliot Howsie, Sabrina Korbel, The Honorable Tom Caulfield, Jessel Costa, The Honorable Bruce Beemer and Nicola Henry-Taylor.

The forum is hosted by: Beltzhoover Consensus Group, Urbankind, Knoxville Community Council and the Beltzhoover Inter-Agency Network.

There will also be UPMC giveaways, WRCE100 and DJ Rick the Ruler. Those attending are asked to bring their own lawn chair.