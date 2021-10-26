ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Results of Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases on October 21

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

October 26, 2021



Results for the following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case on Thursday, Oct. 21, in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Regina Castel (McClain), 687 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code183.2, Rental License. Dismissed, Abated.

• David Winkowski, 653 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Continued to Nov. 4.

• 961 Redevelop LLC, 121 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code183.2, Rental License. Dismissed, Abated.

• 961 Redevelop LLC, 121 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Dismissed, Abated.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2021 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/02/2021 13:12