Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases for November 30

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Timothy Connors, 112 Fulton Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Exterior Sanitation; 87-16.1, Hedges.

• Timothy Connors, 112 Fulton Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 304.2, Protective Treatment.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.