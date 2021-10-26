Allentown to get 31 new affordable homes

Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency board announced three City of Pittsburgh affordable housing developments will be receiving tax credits this year, including one de velopment in Allentown.

The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program is a critical resource to support the development and rehabilitation of affordable housing to provide low-income families with quality housing at lower rents. LIHTC provides an annual tax credit for owners of affordable rental properties for their first 10 years of operation and properties must be affordable for at least 30 years.

Developers use the tax credits to raise equity from investors to finance the project.

These three additional tax credits continue a record run of LIHTC allocations for the city after Mayor William Peduto met with Governor Wolf to advocate an increase in awards to Pittsburgh.

The projects awarded were supported by over $1.5 million in preliminary commitments from the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh (URA) to provide gap funding as part of their applications.

"Providing high quality affordable housing has been a top priority of my administration and we are grateful to Governor Wolf and our partners in Harrisburg for helping to bring additional tax credits to Pittsburgh," said Mayor Peduto. "Collaboration of partners from all sectors is critical to meet the need for housing in our city and I thank the URA and development partners for creating an additional 112 affordable units for people and families."

The redevelopment projects receiving the credits are:

Hilltop Scattered Site by Gatesburg Road Development and the Hilltop Alliance for the new construction of 31 scattered site, lease-to-own units through the acquisition and redevelopment of 33 vacant lots or abandoned homes in the Allentown neighborhood. (total 31 units, all affordable)

Cedarwood Homes in Fairywood by Cedarwood Homes, LLC and Tryko Partners for the new construction of 46 mixed income, garden style apartments in the Fairywood neighborhood with senior occupancy. (total 46 units; 39 affordable)

Letsche School and Townhomes by Catalyst Communities, LLC for the adaptive reuse of a historic school building and new construction of four adjacent townhomes for 46 mixed income units in the Hill District. (total 46 units; 42 affordable)

2021 City of Pittsburgh Halloween Trick-or-Treating Times Announced

The City of Pittsburgh has announced trick-or-treating will be Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. and urges all residents to follow safety protocols and guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Residents are urged to:

Avoid direct contact with others who do not live with you.

Make a cloth mask part of your costume, but do not substitute a costume mask for a cloth mask.

Bring hand sanitizer to use throughout trick-or-treating and wash your hands before eating any treats.

Follow distancing on sidewalks and when approaching homes. Stay at least 6 feet away from others outside of your household.

Wear reflective clothing and bring flashlights for visibility while trick-or-treating.

As with each year, motorists are asked to be especially vigilant on Halloween night, decrease speeds and increase awareness of trick-or-treating children and families.