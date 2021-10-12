South Side Neighborhood Party draws 325 for a day of fellowship

South Side’s 13th Street was a festive area on Saturday, Sept. 11th due to the work of many and the support of neighborhood residents and businesses.

Nizzar of Nick’s Imports and his friend, Hemza, stole center stage as they grilled and served Moroccan specialties for the crowd. Committee members dished up pasta salad, pierogies, macaroni salad, manicotti and cookies. Almost 30 community members donated potluck dishes for neighbors to enjoy.

There were more than 325 neighbors at the event, enjoying music from The Colbys and DJ DeeSUS. Children enjoyed Miss Renee’s Puppet Show, a soccer clinic, a giant slide, face painting and a balloon sculptor.

For those who missed Miss Renee, she hosts informal free puppet shows at Armstrong Park at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

Duquesne sorority Gamma Sigma Sigma provided helpful volunteers and the Duquesne fraternity, Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) at Duquesne University was there from early morning to late-at-night helping.

The sponsors proved to be quite patient as many of them had invested in the postponed 2020 Spring Social and Neighborhood Street Party.