Neighborhood ambassadors needed for stormwater plan

Grounded Strategies is seeking ambassadors from South Side Flats and Slopes for the 21st Street sewershed of the PWSA Stormwater Master Plan.

Ambassadors will learn about the new PSWA Stormwater Master Plan and how the elements of the stormwater fee, consent decrees and other PWSA projects will have a role in the community; Share local knowledge with Grounded and project partners; Conduct outreach to neighbors through various mechanisms such as social media, tabling at events and attending community meetings; and, assist with field data collection to collect input from neighbors.

Ambassadors will earn $150 a month for 10 hours of work per month. The project runs from November 2021 to July 2022.

Interested candidates must apply by October 27 by contacting Becca Simon at: becca@groundedpgh.org or 503-360-6597 or https://www.groundedpgh.org/projects/pwsa-ambassador/