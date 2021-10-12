Market House holding Halloween Friday Frenzy

Frankenstein’s Friday Frenzy will take place on Friday, Oct. 29 at the South Side Market House Senior Center on 12th Street.

The Halloween party will take place from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and there is a charge of $3 to participate. The schedule of activities include: Ghost Races at 11:15 a.m .; Pop-Up Bingo with flea market items as prizes, fron noon to 2 p.m .; A Halloween Costume Contest will take place at 2 p.m. with the winner receiving a $10 Lottery ticket; Goodie bags will be passed out at 2:30 p.m .; and, Wii, darts and billiards are from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Make a reservation for the Friday Frenzy before October 22 by calling Kristin or Deb at 412-488-8404.