Lowes' employees volunteering at Esser's Plaza

South Side Community Council's Esser's Plaza Renovation Project is one of the 100 impact projects that are the cornerstone of 100 Hometowns, an initiative to celebrate Lowe's centennial.

In addition to grant support, Lowe's is hosting a Red Vest employee volunteer day at Esser's Plaza on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 9 to 11 a.m.

The employees will remove the soil from the existing garden planters. The planters are made up of large stones that were once part of the North Side lock #4 of the Pennsylvania Main Line Canal system, dating to 1834. That system paved the way for westward expansion from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh and beyond.

The stones will be repurposed as seating in the renovated plaza.