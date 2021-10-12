ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Lowes' employees volunteering at Esser's Plaza

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

October 12, 2021



South Side Community Council's Esser's Plaza Renovation Project is one of the 100 impact projects that are the cornerstone of 100 Hometowns, an initiative to celebrate Lowe's centennial.

In addition to grant support, Lowe's is hosting a Red Vest employee volunteer day at Esser's Plaza on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 9 to 11 a.m.

The employees will remove the soil from the existing garden planters. The planters are made up of large stones that were once part of the North Side lock #4 of the Pennsylvania Main Line Canal system, dating to 1834. That system paved the way for westward expansion from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh and beyond.

The stones will be repurposed as seating in the renovated plaza.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2021 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 10/27/2021 04:51