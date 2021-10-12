Fall PRC "green" ReUseFest collection takes place in North Park

Clean out the garage…the basement…the overflowing closets throughout the house because the region’s annual large-scale collection of materials to be reused by local nonprofits will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The Pennsylvania Resources Council’s “ReuseFest” – a one-of-a-kind drop-off event for gently used materials destined for reuse by numerous local nonprofit organizations – will accept a wide variety of materials including art/office supplies, bedding/bath, bikes, clothing, furniture, kitchen items, lawn and garden equipment, medical supplies, usable building materials and more.

PRC’s 10th annual “ReuseFest” in Allegheny County will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the North Park Swimming Pool parking lot.

“This one-of-a-kind collection event provides area residents with an opportunity to responsibly donate a variety of unwanted but still usable items to multiple local nonprofits at one convenient location,” according to PRC Recycling Operations Specialist Josh Schuneman. “All materials donated at ReuseFest will be reused in some fashion, whether resold, repurposed or given to those in need in our region.”

“We’re excited to host our tenth collection in the greater Pittsburgh area, and since launching ReuseFest in 2012, PRC has collected and diverted tens of thousands of pounds of materials from local landfills,” he explained. “Items donated and reused to benefit the local community have included everything from bicycles and clothing to furniture and wheelchairs.”

Nonprofits collecting materials at the October 16 event will include Brother’s Brother Foundation, Dress for Success, The Education Partnership, Free Ride, Goodwill of Southwestern PA, Grow Pittsburgh, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Pittsburgh and Off the Floor.

“To streamline the process at PRC events, we ask participants to pack all materials in their car trunks or truck beds and then stay in their vehicles while staff unloads the materials,” explained Mr. Schuneman.

ReuseFest is sponsored by UPMC with support from and Allegheny County Parks Department.

For a complete list of participant requirements and materials collected, visit www.prc.org/reuse. For additional information, call the Pennsylvania Resources Council at 412-488-7490 x 7.