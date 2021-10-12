ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Baldwin Fall Fest is October 23

 
October 12, 2021



The Baldwin Fall Fest will take place October 23, from 4-10 p.m. at 3344 Churchview Avenue.

Activities will include a magician, a pumpkin carver, balloon twister, face painting, kids’ games put in by the boy scouts. There will be an accordion player and the night will end with a live band, Magic and the Hot Metal Brass Band.

State Rep. Jessica Benham will be serving hot apple cider. Additional food vendors include: Road Runner Hot Dog, Wood Stoked Oven (pizza), Above and Beyond Catering, Little Nicky’s (Italian), Rita’s, Shannon Sweet Shop, Penn Brewery and Stonewall Cider House and Plum Run Winery.

For more information, visit https://facebook.com/events/s/fall-fest/362964542139559/

 

