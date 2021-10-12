Annual Goat Fest was a family affair with fun for all who attended

This year's Goat Fest featured a petting zoo of goats to the delight of children from the South Side Slopes and all over the city.

Friends of South Side Park (FOSSP) hosted the fourth annual Goat Fest on Saturday, Sept. 18. In addition to the star attraction of the Allegheny GoatScape goats and their protector miniature donkey, Hobo, there was a petting zoo of baby goats and other young animals to enthrall the crowd.

Community partners, such as Pittsburgh Water & Sewage Authority, were able to share their South Side Park plans with attendees and the city rangers shared their love of the outdoors with children. Sponsoring the goats and the festivities were REI, Duquesne Light Company, UPMC Mercy and State Rep. Jessica Benham.

Duquesne Light employees volunteered to set up the event and work throughout the afternoon. Gamma Sigma Sigma students from Duquesne University were also on hand to help with the event. Donors include Councilman Bruce Kraus, Senator jay Costa, Congressman Mike Doyle and Beth Carroll.

The event highlights the work the goats are doing in the Jurassic Valley area of the park. They eat the invasives and volunteers follow to remove the woody remains and roots before planting trees. The goats are the foundation of the reforestation program.

If you are interested in volunteering at the park, email FriendsofSouthSideParkpgh@gmail.com.