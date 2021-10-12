Results of Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases on October 7

Results for the following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case on Thursday, Oct. 7, in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• Regina Castel (McClain), 687 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183.2, Rental License. Continued to Oct. 21.

• David Winkowski, 687 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Continued to Oct. 21.

• George Dayieb Family Trust, 811 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4G, Trash Storage. Dismissed, Abated.

• 961 Redevelop LLC, 121 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183.2, Rental License. Continued to Oct. 21.

• 961 Redevelop LLC, 121 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Continued to Oct. 21.

• Clement Okoye, 125 Quincy Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183.2, Rental License. Withdrawn, Abated.

• Clement Okoye, 125 Quincy Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Withdrawn, Abated.

• Joel Grosse, 316 Onyx Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.7, Accessory Structure. Fined 400.90.

• Joy Brice, 313 Jocob Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Exterior Sanitation; 302.7, Accessory Structure. Fined 700.90.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King’s office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.