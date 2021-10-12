Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases for Oct. 21

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21, at 10:00 a .m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Regina Castel (McClain), 687 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code183.2, Rental License.

• David Winkowski, 653 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation.

• 961 Redevelop LLC, 121 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code183.2, Rental License.

• 961 Redevelop LLC, 121 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Exterior Sanitation.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.