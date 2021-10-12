Police to open substation in South Side

Old Zone 3 Station being renovated as a substation

The city has started construction and will be opening a Zone 3 Police substation in the former South Side police station on South 18th Street.

Instead of having to respond and commute between the South Side nighttime entertainment district and the main Zone 3 office in Allentown, police staff will be able to operate out of the Zone 3 substation during times like weekends when they are typically dispatched to South Side in high volume. Located off of East Carson Street, officers will be able to use the space for breaks, to do paperwork and respond more efficiently to calls for service in the area.

"The opening of this substation is exciting as our neighbors and businesses in the South Side have called for increased patrols to protect the safety of our community of residents and visitors," said City Councilman Bruce Kraus. "Models like this help officers to be able to walk the beat and become familiar with the community, which builds trust."

"The addition of a Pittsburgh Police facility in the South Side Flats will provide a more accessible point of contact for residents, businesses, and visitors to the area," said Pubic Safety Director Wendell Hissrich. "A police substation will afford officers a safe and quiet space to conduct interviews, complete necessary paperwork and take reports. It will also provide a respite for officers working long hours in the busy South Side corridor."

The City of Pittsburgh introduced the substation model in order to provide additional support in areas that host large-scale events or entertainment districts that require additional patrols during certain times and neighborhoods that have called for community-based policing. Pittsburgh Police currently operate substations in Downtown and Northview Heights, both of which have been successful in expanding the bureau's community-based policing strategy.

Construction has begun to renovate the building and is funded through the American Rescue Plan to promote community safety. The South Side substation is expected to open in 2022 and the city plans to open another substation next year in Homewood. The bureau hopes to open substations in each of the six police zones.