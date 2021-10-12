Clean Team honored on E. Carson St.

Members of the South Side Clean Team Mike Walker (center) and Artie Murphy (right) were honored with City Council proclaimations and having October 1, 2021 designated at Mike Walker and Artie Murphy Day in the City of Pittsburgh. They were jointed by the newest member of the team Tiawan Harper at a ceremony on East Carson Street on Oct. 1.

Members of the South Side Clean Team were recently honored with a City Council Proclamation and the naming of Friday, Oct. 1 as "Mike Walker and Artie Murphy Day" in the City of Pittsburgh.

The team was joined by new member Tiawan Harper several months ago.

Every morning they help to restore order in the busy commercial corridor and beyond by cleaning up trash, pulling weeds, sweeping sidewalks and removing graffiti from the length of the East Carson Street business corridor.

As long-time members of the South Side Clean Team, Mr. Walker since January 2020 and Mr. Murphy since March 2020, have removed more than 353,000 pounds of trash from East Carson and neighborhood streets. In addition to weeding over 432 blocks and removing more than 1,600 stickers.

According to the proclamation, "their diligence, positive attitudes and engagement with business owners, visitors and residents alike have made them mainstays of the vibrant South Side experience."

"Mike and Artie's herculean efforts not only show a commitment to cleanliness, but draw a clean connection between cleanliness and systems of order that keep a business district safe and prosperous," Councilman Bruce Kraus read from the proclamation during a brief ceremony honoring the team on East Carson Street.

The South Side Clean Team is available through Block by Block and paid for through the revenue generated by the South Side Parking Enhancement District (PED). Funds from the PED may only be used for enhanced public safety, cleanliness and infrastructure.