The 27th Annual Pennsylvania Arts & Crafts Christmas Festival will take place at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Washington, PA on October 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24.

The festival has been rated the ‘#1 Christmas Show in Pennsylvania’ and the ‘36th Best Arts & Crafts Show’ in the nation. More than half a million visitors have flocked to the festival over the past 26 years.

With more than 230 beautifully decorated booths located throughout six indoor heated buildings there’s something for everyone. Artists from 13 states will be displaying and selling a wide variety of arts, crafts and merchandise with an emphasis on traditional, folk and country designs.

Artists and craftsmen will also be displaying a wide assortment of their holiday items with an emphasis on Christmas.

Children of all ages can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and have their photograph taken. Santa will be there Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 724-863-4577, email info@familyfestivals.com or visit http://www.family festivals.com.