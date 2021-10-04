Local Zoning Board hearing for Oct. 7

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment Board meetings will be hosted on Zoom and streamed on YouTube Live on the Pittsburgh City Planning YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/planpghvideo.

To join the Zoom webinar, use the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85171125255 or call 301-715-8592 with Webinar ID: 851 7112 5255. Those who are not planning to testify, should watch the YouTube Live stream to allow those testifying to be able to join the meeting.

Information about each agenda item is available on the Virtual Zoning Board of Adjustment page at https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/virtual-zba.

To provide public comment:

Join the virtual meeting and use raise hand function to speak. Call into the meeting on a telephone and use raise hand function by pressing *9 to request to speak. Those who wish to provide testimony this way, should register in advance by emailing zoningboard@pittsburghpa.gov to ensure that they are provided time to speak.

Zone case 219/21 on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 9:20 a.m. is the appeal of Joseph Spinnenweber, applicant, and South Hills Holding 3 LLC, owner, for 506 Brownsville Road, in the 30th Ward (Zoning District LNC).

Applicant requests interior renovations for change of use to multi-unit residence with five units.

Variances: 914.02.A: Five parking spaces required, zero proposed; 914.10.A: One loading space required, zero proposed.

Zone case 226/21 on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 10:10 a.m. is the appeal of Jason Straley, applicant, and WAG4 LP, owner, for 95 S. 24th Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District R1A-VH).

Applicant requests construction of accessory parking and playground.

Variances: 912.01.D: Accessory uses in a different zoning lot and zoning district than primary use; 914.09.F: 20’ setback for gate required, 16’ requested.

Special Exceptions: 916.04.A,C: Waiver of residential compatibility standards for site design - playgrounds no permitted within 50’ of residential property, parking not permitted within 15’ of residential property; 919.02.A.1(c): 20’ setback for gate required, 16’ requested.