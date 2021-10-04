The South Side Chamber of Commerce and the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh have partnered to present the South Side Sidewalk Shop & Stroll on Saturday, Oct. 9 in Pittsburgh's Historic South Side.

Starting at 11 a.m., everyone is invited to shop the shops and enjoy the eateries and bars.

At 2:30 p.m., City Theatre will host an open house and sweet treats at 1300 Bingham Street, between S. 13th and S. 14th streets.

Then at 5:30 p.m., City Theatre will present a live preview performance of Live from the Edge by UNIVERSES. Tickets for this special performance start at $5. This will mark City Theatre's Fall Season kickoff and ticket sales. Visit CityTheatreCompany.org for more information.

This South Side Shop & Stroll was made possible through a grant from the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh and coordinated by the South Side Chamber of Commerce.