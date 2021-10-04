City to install traffic humps on Bausman Street

The City of Pittsburgh's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) is installing traffic calming measures on Bausman Street from Bernd Street to Brownsville Road.

According to DOMI, data collected during the fall of 2020 indicated 82 percent of vehicles traveling on Bausman Street exceed the posted speed limit of 25 mph, with an 85th percentile speed of 35 mph. Coupled with a long crash history, this rate of speeding indicated a strong need for a traffic calming intervention.

The project will include the construction of three speed humps on Bausman Street. Permanent signage and pavement markings will be installed to alert motorists of approaching speed humps. Speed humps are midblock traffic calming devices that raise the entire wheelbase of a vehicle to reduce its speed.

Work is tentatively expected to begin the week of October 9-13 and is expected to last two days, weather permitting. Hours of construction will be Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane of traffic on Bausman Street will be closed to traffic, with flaggers stationed at each intersection in order to allow local traffic access to and from their residences. Temporary no parking signage will be posted at each speed hump location.

Learn more about DOMI's Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program at pittsburghpa.gov/domi/traffic-calming.