PA American begins upgrades in Mt. Oliver

Pennsylvania American Water Announces $2 Million Greater Pittsburgh Water System Upgrade

Ormsby Avenue Replacement Project Scheduled for Next Week

Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) will begin construction to replace approximately one mile of aging water main in Mt. Oliver Borough, to improve service reliability and fire protection for residents. The combined cost of these system improvements is approximately $2 million.

Weather permitting, Pennsylvania American Water contractors will start upgrading the water main along Ormsby Avenue, from Hays Avenue to Otillia Street, on Monday, Sept. 27. The company also will replace aging water mains along Parkwood Road and Penn Avenue in Mt. Oliver in mid-October.

Work hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work on weekends and evenings is not expected unless required to maintain the project schedule. Completion of these installation projects is expected in late October 2021. Final street restoration will be completed in the spring of 2022.

To view current PAW projects, visit the company’s 2021 web-based infrastructure map accessible from any computer or mobile device by visiting Pennsylvania American Water’s website, pennsylvaniaamwater.com, and clicking on Infrastructure Upgrade Map.

The map features summaries of water pipe upgrades, total dollars invested, and installed pipe length. Users can navigate the map by panning and zooming, similar to other popular web-based maps. By clicking on individual projects, users can see specific project details, including affected streets. Projects shown on the map are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Company employees and contractors will exercise caution and follow CDC guidance for social distancing and hygiene while performing this work. For our customers’ safety and the safety of our employees, we ask that members of the public do not approach our employees or contractors. If you have a question, visit our website or call us at 1-800-565-7292.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences. Once the pipe is installed, a temporary restoration will take place in the excavated area.