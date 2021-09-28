East Carson Street will be open to two-way traffic weekend nights

No parking will still be enforced from 10th to 18th streets

East Carson Street will be open to two-way traffic again beginning this weekend.

In the last week of July, Public Safety introduced a traffic pilot project in the busy South Side corridor in an effort to ease vehicle congestion, improve pedestrian safety, and mitigate an increase in violence in the area on weekend evenings.

Thanks to the cooperation and patience of businesses and residents in the area, Department of Public Safety is satisfied these measures have resulted in several positive improvements.

Beginning on Friday, Oct. 1, traffic on East Carson Street will convert back to two-way traffic between S.10th and S.18th streets in the evenings.

However, on Fridays and Saturdays, 'No Parking' measures will still be strictly enforced on these blocks of East Carson Street starting at 8 p.m., including the towing of vehicles, to keep this stretch of road clear for Public Safety vehicle access.

In addition to the traffic pattern shifts implemented in July, Pittsburgh Police increased the number of officers in the area and expanded enforcement. Over the past four weekends, police working in the South Side corridor have made 12 arrests, one firearms-related arrest, one firearm seizure, issued 371 citations, and towed 69 vehicles. These enhanced enforcement measures will remain in place.

“The Department of Public Safety is pleased with the progress that has been made to increase safety on the South Side. As promised, we engaged in regular discussions with residents and businesses during this time to share ideas on the impact and effectiveness of the pilot program and the stepped-up enforcement. We thank everyone for their patience and participation in this effort. It wasn't always easy to balance competing needs, but we are grateful for the partnerships that helped make this happen," said Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich.

Public Safety will continue to monitor South Side in the interest of keeping residents and visitors safe while they enjoy the many benefits this unique district has to offer.