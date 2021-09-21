ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Side Sidewalk Shop and Stroll

 
September 21, 2021



Save the date for the Saturday, October 9 "South Side Sidewalk Shop and Stroll" starting at 11 a.m.

The South Side Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh through a small grant to present the event. The chamber is inviting South Side shops, restaurants, and bars to participate.

Everyone is welcome to shop and enjoy the South Side specials and then stroll over to City Theatre's 2:30 p.m. open house and 5:30 p.m. live preview performance at the theater at a "pick your price $5/$10" feature that afternoon. The open house at 1300 Bingham Street will include City Theatre's Fall season kickoff and ticket sales.

For City Theatre questions, call the box office at 412-431-2489 or visit http://www.citytheatrecompany.org, For everything else, contact the Chamber at info@southsidechamber.org for more information.

 

