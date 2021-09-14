YouthWorks now enrolling for programs offering free services for youth ages 18-24

YouthWorks, a program of Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania, is now recruiting young adults, ages 18-24, who can benefit from free programs Goodwill has to offer.

The organization offers assistance for young people who need help finding a job, enrolling in a community college or university, or who are looking to make a career change. The YouthWorks Program can also help those who need to get their GED in addition to a host of supportive services including transportation, financial literacy, and individualized community-based case management services.

Specific young adult programs include:

Retail Training Program – targeting young adults looking to begin a career in retail but need work experience. The 12-week program prepares individuals for a job in retail, and pays $9.75 while training in a Goodwill store. Participants who successfully complete the program are guaranteed a job at a Goodwill store in their community.

LifeLaunch: Ignite – targeting young adults who are or have been justice involved and want to work towards a career based on their interest and skills. The program offers an initial assessment and evaluation, job training, support with job search, and additional assistance including transportation, career exploration, mentoring, and follow up and support for an additional year.

IMPACT Job Search – targeting young adults considering college or starting a job search. This program offers premier job readiness curriculum, mobile case management, assistance with resumes, mock interview, and job search planning.

For more information, visit: http://www.goodwillswpa.org/youth-services. To enroll, call 412-632-1742 or visit www.goodwillswpa.org/youth-info.