Senior wellness fair is Friday, Sept. 17

A Senior Wellness Fair will take place at the Hilltop Community Health Center on Friday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The center is at 151 Ruth Street, Pittsburgh PA 15211, the old South Hills High School.

Activities include: Blood pressure and glucose screenings; COVID-19 vaccines; Yoga demonstration; Meditation demonstration; raffle; and, vendor table.

Unvaccinated individuals are asked to wear a mask. For more information, call 412-431-3520.