ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Senior wellness fair is Friday, Sept. 17

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

September 14, 2021



A Senior Wellness Fair will take place at the Hilltop Community Health Center on Friday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The center is at 151 Ruth Street, Pittsburgh PA 15211, the old South Hills High School.

Activities include: Blood pressure and glucose screenings; COVID-19 vaccines; Yoga demonstration; Meditation demonstration; raffle; and, vendor table.

Unvaccinated individuals are asked to wear a mask. For more information, call 412-431-3520.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2021 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021