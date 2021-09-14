Sen. Costa announces $2.6M in community crime prevention programs

Sen. Jay Costa (D-Allegheny) has announced more than $2,615,616 million in grant funding has been awarded to area programs to address gun violence, opioid use, and community crime prevention programs.

“I am pleased that numerous organizations in Allegheny County have received much needed funding to address issues of crime, drug use, and violence within their communities. We must empower folks on the ground to address these issues among their peers and in their own communities to prevent future generations of engaging in the same harmful patterns,” Sen. Costa said.

The grant funding is awarded through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

In addition to countywide grants, the following South Pittsburgh organizations have been awarded funding through PCCD programs:

Center for Victims – Family and Community Support Team Funding - $225,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program

South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace – Peacemakers Street Outreach Intervention Initiative - $220,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program

The Center that CARES – Enhancing the REACH Initiative Prevention Program - $220,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program

Voices Against Violence - Programing for Street Mediation, Conflict Resolution, and Restorative Justice Practices - $177,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program

More information about PCCD and their grant funding can be found at pccd.pa.gov.