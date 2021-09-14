Goat Fest is returning this year with a new location, Arlington Baseball Field

South Side Park's Goat Fest is returning on Saturday, Sept. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. with a change in venue to the Arlington Baseball Field behind the Arlington Fire Station.

Friends of South Side Park (FOSSP) are celebrating the Allegheny GoatScape team's fifth year of reducing the reach of invasive plants in Jurassic Valley.

Join them at the Arlington Baseball Field behind the Arlington Fire Station for live music, food trucks plus a loaded concession stand hosted by South Side Athletic Association, kids' games, a baby goat petting zoo and, of course, the hard-working goats. Community partners will be on hand to share the Master Plan's Phase One designs and other information.

Come meet the artist, Carin Mincemoyer, chosen for Phase One, and share your stories of the park with her.

Music includes Colonel Eagleburger's Highstepping Goodtime Band, Louie Castile and the Rooks and CHAIBABBA. A free shuttle will run between parking on 21st and Josephine (UPMC lot and the 21st Street lot) and the Arlington Baseball Field.

REI is underwriting four weeks and Duquesne Light Company two weeks of Allegheny GoatScape support. UPMC Mercy is sponsoring the Goat Fest event with additional support from Representative Jessica Benham.

Goat Yoga will take place on Sunday this year at the pumphouse lawn on Mission Street. Sign up for Goat Yoga separately at https://bit.ly/3gEKbwH

If interested in contributing to this event and to the park, make a check out to South Side Community Council (FOSSP fiscal sponsor) and mail it to Friends of South Side Park at 122 South 17th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Those who would like to volunteer at the event, should email friendsofsouthsideparkpgh@gmail.com.