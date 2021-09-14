City Launches OneTaxPGH online tax management platform

Pittsburgh has a new online business and real estate tax management system, OneTaxPGH, that will improve convenience and efficiency for both taxpayers and city staff.

The secure digital platform will replace the current antiquated internal and external real estate billing and business tax collection systems. It will provide an online portal where taxpayers can register a new business, view and pay taxes and submit forms online.

City taxpayers will be able to:

Create an account to see bills, statements and history.

Pay taxes online, including with e-check that will automatically post to their account within 24 hours.

Track the status of their payments and payment history.

Opt-in for e-delivery and email notifications to minimize the need for paper forms.

Submit forms and information.

Each year, the City of Pittsburgh Finance Department staff is responsible for the collection of more than $500 million in taxes and processing over 700,000 forms within multiple software systems. Centralizing and digitizing tax submissions into one software system will streamline tax submissions, improve staff's ability to manage them and allow staff to more easily identify those who have not yet paid taxes in order to collect revenue for critical city investments like playgrounds and street paving.

"OneTaxPGH will allow Pittsburgh taxpayers to interact with the Department of Finance in a more efficient manner, and will streamline the daily work of department staff allowing us to better serve taxpayers," said Finance Director Doug Anderson.

The new system will be introduced in phases, with the Finance Department staff-only portal having launched September 1. The public online portal for business taxes will launch in October and public online portal for real estate taxes will launch this winter. Taxpayers will be notified how to access the online portal by mail.

Taxpayers can take a survey about their payment preferences on the OneTaxPGH public engagement site, https://engage.pittsburghpa.gov/onetaxpgh, where additional information will be available in the coming weeks.