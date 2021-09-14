Arlington Heights Preparedness Day Fair will take place on Friday, Sept. 17
Vaccines available at Arlington Heights Preparedness Day Fair
September 14, 2021
Minority Emergency Preparedness Task Force’s (MEPTF) Arlington Heights Preparedness Day Fair will take place on Friday, Sept. 17 from 2-4 p.m. in the Arlington Heights Cordell Place parking lot.
The fair will feature free COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 and up; free facemasks and hand sanitizer; COVID-19 and emergency preparedness educational material; fire safety information; senior resources; give-a-ways; stress/mental health resources; voter registration; and, paid surveys. Partners and vendors include: City of Pgh Bureau of Fire; Allegheny County Health Department /MRC; South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace /South Pittsburgh Peacemakers; Center for Victims; UPMC; Brashear Association; State Representatives Jessica Benham (District 36) and Jake Wheatley(District 19); Area Agency on Aging; and, B-Pep (Voter Registration).
UPMC is partnering with the MEPTF in collaboration with the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh to bring the COVID-19 vaccines to the Arlington Heights Preparedness Day Fair.
Vaccines will be available at the Preparedness Day Fair on Friday, Sept. 17, 2-4 p.m. at 3123 Cordell Place Parking Lot, Pittsburgh PA 15210
To schedule an appointment, call 833-653-0518 and ask for the Arlington Heights Community Vaccine Clinic or log onto https://vaccine.upmc.com and search for the Arlington Heights Community Vaccine Clinic. Walk-ups and appointments are welcome.
If you or your organization are helping others to register or if you are having problems logging on, use the scheduling form available at https://bit.ly/2WPcnGD
Choice of Vaccines available are Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Pfizer second dose can be scheduled on site for Friday, Oct. 15.
All 12 years old and older are eligible for this vaccine clinic.
