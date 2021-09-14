Vaccines available at Arlington Heights Preparedness Day Fair

Minority Emergency Preparedness Task Force’s (MEPTF) Arlington Heights Preparedness Day Fair will take place on Friday, Sept. 17 from 2-4 p.m. in the Arlington Heights Cordell Place parking lot.

The fair will feature free COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 and up; free facemasks and hand sanitizer; COVID-19 and emergency preparedness educational material; fire safety information; senior resources; give-a-ways; stress/mental health resources; voter registration; and, paid surveys. Partners and vendors include: City of Pgh Bureau of Fire; Allegheny County Health Department /MRC; South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace /South Pittsburgh Peacemakers; Center for Victims; UPMC; Brashear Association; State Representatives Jessica Benham (District 36) and Jake Wheatley(District 19); Area Agency on Aging; and, B-Pep (Voter Registration).

UPMC is partnering with the MEPTF in collaboration with the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh to bring the COVID-19 vaccines to the Arlington Heights Preparedness Day Fair.

Vaccines will be available at the Preparedness Day Fair on Friday, Sept. 17, 2-4 p.m. at 3123 Cordell Place Parking Lot, Pittsburgh PA 15210

To schedule an appointment, call 833-653-0518 and ask for the Arlington Heights Community Vaccine Clinic or log onto https://vaccine.upmc.com and search for the Arlington Heights Community Vaccine Clinic. Walk-ups and appointments are welcome.

If you or your organization are helping others to register or if you are having problems logging on, use the scheduling form available at https://bit.ly/2WPcnGD

Choice of Vaccines available are Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Pfizer second dose can be scheduled on site for Friday, Oct. 15.

All 12 years old and older are eligible for this vaccine clinic.