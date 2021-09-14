South Side DAM meeting concerns windows in the Historic District

This meeting has been canceled

The South Side Community Council (SSCC) virtual Development Activities Meeting (DAM) on Thursday, Sept. 16 has been canceled. The project originally to be discussed is window replacement in the rear of 1812 East Carson Street.

This work needs to come before the community because the project takes place in the East Carson Street Historic District and must adhere to the Historic District guidelines. If rescheduled, the zoom link for the meeting will be posted on to the City Planning DAM website, https://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/dev-activities-meeting, under upcoming development activities meetings.

Those who do not have a computer or internet access, should contact SSCC at 412-467-6735 for assistance.