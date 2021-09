Pedestrian safety islands are being installed in three locations along E. Carson Street. The islands will lessen the distance for pedestrians to cross the street and prevent left turns at the intersections. For more information on the safety plan, go to: https://www.sopghreporter.com/story/2020/03/03/front-page/carson-safety-project-making-improvements-to-33-blocks-in-s-side/20450.html