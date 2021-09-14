Community council returning to in-person neighborhood events

Carrick Community Council's (CCC) quarterly membership meeting took place in-person and outdoors to allow for social distancing.

Setting up at the Carrick Community Pavilion, the former Dairy District Pavilion on Brownsville Road, CCC president Donna McManus opened the meeting with a review of the organization's activities.

"Last year with covid really put a damper on the stuff that we tried to do and the momentum we were pushing for in 2019. We're starting back with some of the events we had in the past," Ms. McManus said.

The first returning event was the CCC's Summer Celebration using a grant from the City of Pittsburgh. The theme was "A Whole Park of Fun." The Celebration took place on a rainy day at Phillips Park, "but we made it work." The day was geared towards kids and families with games, crafts, food, Girl Scouts, the Carrick Fire Truck and the Community Oriented Police. A water carnival at the swimming pool was rained out.

The next event was a renaming and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Carrick Community Pavilion, she said. The non-profit 25 Carrick is the new owner of the pavilion and partners with the CCC. The CCC and 25 Carrick are working together on a Forbes Fund grant.

A Back To School event was held at the pavilion the prior week hosted by the CCC. The organization distributed school supplies in packets for students. In addition, there was entertainment and food available.

The annual Halloween Party is planned for Saturday, Oct. 30, tentatively for Phillips Park. Ms. McManus said if the event grows, it may be moved outdoors to the Pavilion.

Light Up Night is also scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3, at Phillips Park. She said the park was chosen for the event because the last time they had the Light Up Night at the Pavilion it was "really cold, it was freezing that night." If there are issues created by Covid, they will move the festivities to the Carrick Community Pavilion.

She also mentioned Carrick's participation in the upcoming Pittsburgh Garbage Olympics. Last year, Carrick won the Garbage Olympics, which she said was "really great" but also meant that the neighborhood had a lot of garbage to pick up.

Ms. McManus said they will be reaching out to students in the National Honor Society to help out. The students have supported other volunteer opportunities in the community.

Additional volunteers are needed on September 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. to be part the Garbage Olympics, a city-wide effort to tidy up Pittsburgh.

To join the Carrick team, sign up at: https://www.pghgo.org/join-neighborhood-team and select "carrick." Or just show up at the Carrick Community Pavilion, 1529 Brownsville Road, on Sept 18 at 8:30 a.m. for coffee and donuts, litter pick up supplies and directions.

Volunteers will disperse, clean up trash and bring it back to the pavilion for a final count to report back to the officials.

An after party will take place at Threadbare Cider House from noon to 2 p.m.

For questions on the Carrick Garbage Olympics text or call 412-212-6616.

A project the council is working on is a neighborhood inventory of properties. The CCC applied for a grant through the city to conduct the survey, but were turned down.

However, through Councilman Anthony Coghill's office, they were able to acquire a tool that will allow the council to conduct the inventory themselves. Volunteers will be able to go street-by-street and record properties' information electronically.

"We want to know what we have in our community so we know where to put resources in to help it," she said.

CCC Board Member Laura Doyle added the organization had also applied for a $1,500 grant through the city's Love Your Block program. The grant would have been used for an anti-littering campaign using temporary signs, much like political signs, to get the message out. A contest for elementary school students would determine the design for some of the signs while others would carry anti-littering slogans.

"I think it's really important to reach elementary age kids because it's their planet and we're not going to be here all that much longer when all the problems evolve and I think litter leads to climate awareness," Ms. Doyle said.

She added the CCC wasn't funded for the Love Your Block grant for this year, but will submit again next year.

Although not a CCC project, Andy Missick spoke about a program honoring veterans that will take place on October 23 prior to an Oktoberfest Dinner at Concord Presbyterian Church.

He explained that in 2020 the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer closed, a legacy fund was established and any useful items, such as kitchen equipment and office supplies, were given away, many to Concord Church. There were two unique items that also went to the church: Two plaques of veterans from the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, one with the veterans' names and the other with the names of the veterans who died in service.

The plaques are displayed at Concord Church next to those of the Presbyterian veterans.

On October 23, Love Carrick and Concord Church will hold an Oktoberfest to honor Lutheran Church of the Redeemer's 120 years of service to the Carrick community. Immediately prior to the dinner there will be a remembrance ceremony to honor veterans who died in service from both churches.

Short profiles of each of the veterans honored will be read by a member of the Carrick community. Volunteers will have some common relationship to the service member they are honoring such as age, school, neighborhood or experience.

"The goal is to have the names and stories of these veterans spoken and heard at least one more time," Mr. Missick said.