Volunteers needed in Carrick for Garbage Olympics Sept. 18

Volunteers are needed in Carrick on September 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. to be part the Garbage Olympics, a city-wide effort to tidy up Pittsburgh.

To join the Carrick team, sign up at: https://www.pghgo.org/join-neighborhood-team and select "carrick." Or just show up at the Carrick Community Pavilion, 1529 Brownsville Road, on Sept 18 at 830 a.m. for coffee and donuts, litter pick up supplies and directions.

Volunteers will disperse, clean up trash and bring it back to the pavilion for a final count to report back to the officials.

An after party will take place at Threadbare Cider House from noon to 2 p.m.

For questions on the Carrick Garbage Olympics text or call 412-212-6616.