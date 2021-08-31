ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

South Side Street Party returns to the neighborhood on Sept. 11

 
August 31, 2021



Join your neighbors from the Flats and the Slopes to celebrate the South Side community with a Street Party on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Residents and businesses are gathering to encourage positive interaction in the neighborhood. The street party will take place from 3-8 p.m. on South 13th Street between Sarah and Roland alongside Armstrong Park.

Festivities include live music, great food, lots of activities for children in addition to a giant slide, face painters and a balloon sculptor plus a performance of the Lion Dance by Rothrock Kung Fu & Tai Chi Academy. Live music features McLaughlin & Honick and South Side neighbors, The Colbys.

Bring a dish to share with others and a drink for yourself. The party hosts will provide hot dogs (vegan and otherwise), pierogies, shells, macaroni salad, pasta salad, cookies and some special Moroccan treats such as Kefta and a tomato salad.

 

