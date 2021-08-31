Police launching Cold Case Project with a grant from Department of Justice

Legislation has been introduced in City Council to accept $50,440 from the United States Department of Justice Byrne Justice Assistant Grant Program for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Homicide Unit to begin a multi-year Cold Case Project.

The funding will be used to utilize the skills and knowledge of retired homicide detectives by hiring them as consultants. The grant will also allow Police to invest in state-of-the-art equipment and supplies to allow detectives and consultants to sort through and continue investigating cold homicide cases.

This investment will enhance the capabilities of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police by providing the expertise and technology to ensure the solving of cold cases.