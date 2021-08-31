ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

City receives over $113,000 to invest in electric bikes for Police Bicycle Unit

 
August 31, 2021



The City of Pittsburgh has received a $113,702 grant from the United States Department of Justice Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Bicycle Unit.

The Police Bicycle Unit will use the funding to purchase electric bikes for police officers to assist with the rigorous demands of bicycle patrols and the city's topography. The Bicycle Unit is part of the bureau's overall community policing strategy as bicycle officers have enhanced mobility within densely populated districts, high visibility and accessibility to the public.

Legislation to accept the grant funding was submitted to City Council. 

 

