St Pius Byzantine Catholic Church at 2336 Brownsville Rd in Carrick will be holding its annual rummage sale on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A bake sale will also be held throughout the day. Current CDC guidelines will be followed. No exceptions. If you have any questions concerning the rummage sale, call the church at 412-881-8344.