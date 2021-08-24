South Side Community Yard Sale this weekend

The South Side Community Council is hosting a South Side Community Yard Sale on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Although 2020 may have been the year for many of us to clean out our attics and basements, there are probably more items remaining. As students return and in need of another lamp or kitchen items, consider participating in a South Side yard sale on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

If interested, send your address to info@southsidecommunitycouncil.org. You would display the items in front of your house and attendees to the yard sale would receive a map listing the addresses that are participating.