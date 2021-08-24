PRC will hold household chemical collection event in South Park

In September, the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) will host a household chemical collection event in South Park to provide individuals with an opportunity to safely and cost effectively dispose of common chemicals such as cleaners, paints, stains and varnishes, batteries, motor oil and pesticides.

This PRC household chemical collection will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the South Park Wave Pool parking lot.

Participants must register in advance at http://www.prc.org/HHWregistration or by calling 412-488-7490 x3.

“New safety measures including an advance registration system reduce the number of interactions occurring between event participants and staff and enable PRC to offer a nearly contactless event,” according to PRC Deputy Director Sarah Alessio Shea. “To streamline the process at our events, we ask participants to pack all materials in their car trunks or truck beds and then stay in their vehicles while the contractor unloads the materials.”

A $20 fee will cover the cost of disposing up to 10 gallons/50 pounds of aerosol cans, automotive fluids, chemistry sets, gasoline and kerosene, household cleaners, mercury thermometers, paint products, pesticides/garden chemicals, photo chemicals and pool chemicals.

Loads exceeding 10 gallons/50 pounds will be subject to additional fees at discretion of on-site staff. Participants will also pay $12 per fire extinguisher and $15 per pound of liquid mercury.

For more information, visit http://www.prc.org or call PRC at 412-488-7490 x3.

During the first five collections of 2021, PRC and its partners collected more than 180,000 pounds of household chemicals in western Pennsylvania.