Mt. Oliver Department reports for July

Highlights from the department reports for Mt. Oliver Borough from the December department reports for the month of July 2021:

Public Safety

431 total calls for service for Mt. Oliver Police Department (MOPD)

Drug Arrests: There were a total of 25 drug arrests during July: 4 for marijuana; 8 for crack cocaine; 8 for heroin; 1 for meth; and, 4 pill/paraphernalia arrests.

DUI: There were no DUI arrests for the month.

Warrants: There was 1 warrant served by the MOPD.

Alarm Response: Police responded to 2 commercial alarms and 6 residential alarms for July.

Abandoned Vehicles: 8 vehicles were posted in July; 25 warnings were given; 3 vehicles were towed; 2 vehicles posted the prior month were towed in July; 3 vehicles posted in July were fixed or moved; and, 3 dispositions posted in July were pending.

Parking Enforcement: Parking Enforcement wrote 109 borough tickets for the month; MOPD wrote 19 borough tags for the month; 34 state citations were issued for parking violations. A total of $1,250 was collected for payment of fines.

Evidence: All evidence and cases are being reviewed and destruction orders are being obtained for closed cases from the District Attorney's Office monthly.

Code Enforcement

Violations: 42 code violations were issued in July. There were 78 open cases from July and prior months.

Fines Collected: $1,200.00 was collected in fines.

Legal Actions: 18 hearing took place in front of District Magistrate Richard King.

Rental Licenses

Rental Licenses: 1 Rental License was issued. 36 Rental Applications were mailed out in July for 64 units expiring August 31.

Occupancy Permits: 1 Occupancy Permit was issued.

Building/Zoning Permits: 0 Building Permits were issued.

Miscellaneous: The demolition of 326 Onyx was in progress.

Zoning Violations: 2 Zoning violations are open and pending:

1752 Arlington: Section 407(3)(A): No fence or wall shall be erected, replaced, or altered unless an application has been made and a permit issued by the Zoning Officer; and, Section 407-3(D)(4): Fences located in the front yard are limited to 4' in height and may not be more than 50 percent solid.

205 Quincy: Section 407-3(D)(4): Fences located in the front yard are limited to 4' in height and may not be more than 50 percent solid.

Public Works

Borough Building: Routine facility maintenance at the Borough Building. Repaired water leak from A/C unit.

Trash/Debris: Emptied trash cans/spot swept 3x per week in the Business District. Picked up tires, TVs and debris around the borough. Detailed Charles, Goldbach, Middle, Ormsby, School, Anthony, Moye.

Traffic/Signs: Ordered hardware for traffic signal on Hays & Ormsby. Replaced stop sign on Margaret. Installed handicap parking signs on Church and William. Trimmed trees around stop sign on Sherman at Locust; Painted stop sign bar on Locust at Sherman. Ordered Do No Exit sign for Family Dollar parking lot.

Road Maintenance: Responded to 34 PA 1 Calls during July. Patched pot holes on around borough. Coordinated with contractor for permanent restoration of utility patches around borough. Refreshed pavement markings in the business district.

Park Maintenance: Emptied trash cans/spot sweep 3x per week. Cut grass/weed wacked in Transverse and Ormsby parks. Cleaned restrooms at Field House.

Tree / Right of Way Maintenance: Contractor removing dangerous trees around borough and clearing hillside in preparation for security cameras at Transverse Park.

Grass Maintenance: Performed grass maintenance on following properties: 1610, 1738, 1780, 1784, 1790 Arlington; 346 Anthony; 725 Brownsville; 111, 122, 129 Frederick; 117, 125, 127 Fremont; 131 Koehler; 110 Locust; 139, 200 Stamm; 111 Sherman, 156, 165, 167, 193-195, 201, 206, 212, 226 Penn; 121, 125, 177 St. Joseph; 258 Church; 404, 453-455 Hays; 507, 509 Hervey; 513 Louisa; 184, 191, 193, 195, 197, 199, 201 Ormsby; 522 Ottillia; 528 Giffin; 212 Onyx; 301 Quincy; 98, 200 Rustic (98 Rustic is overgrown with poison ivy, will be removed from the list moving forward); and, 910 Transverse.

Sanitary/Storm Sewer Maintenance: Performed 4 dye tests during July. Cleaned inlets around the borough. Responded to back-up at 425 Brownsville Road; Required excavation of Ormsby at Brownsville to repair.

Staffing Summary: 2 full-time, 1 part-time/seasonal at 8 hours per week. 64 hours PTO/vacations for July. 44 hours OT/call-outs for July – Majority this month made up of call-outs from emergency PA One Calls and utility breaks.