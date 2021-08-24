City proposes adding over 120 streets to 2021 paving schedule

The Office of Mayor William Peduto has submitted legislation to transfer an additional $4.7 million into the 2021 budget for paving, ADA curb ramp upgrades on paved streets, and repair of concrete, brick and block stone streets throughout Pittsburgh. The funding would cover adding more than 120 streets for the paving schedule for this year.

The legislation was introduced to City Council at their regular meeting on Tuesday, August 24.

The following South Pittsburgh area streets will be resurfaced through this funding:

The funding also includes brick replacement work on Grant Street at Oliver Avenue.

Street From To

Arlington Patch at Amanda Patch at Locust

Burham Sumner Eleanor

Chalfont St Gearing St Estella Ave

Climax St. Blanco Way Taft Ave

Frampton Ave Buffington Ave Taft Ave

Kohne Fisher Henger

Matthews Ave Grimes Bausman

Omaha Street Merrimac Bigham

Overbrook Blvd Sawmill Blvd Fairland

Sharon Street Mt. Oliver Street Dead End (Amanda)

Sloss St Covert St Mt. Joseph

Walde St Otilla Farina

Wilbur Grogan Georgia

