City proposes adding over 120 streets to 2021 paving schedule
August 24, 2021
The Office of Mayor William Peduto has submitted legislation to transfer an additional $4.7 million into the 2021 budget for paving, ADA curb ramp upgrades on paved streets, and repair of concrete, brick and block stone streets throughout Pittsburgh. The funding would cover adding more than 120 streets for the paving schedule for this year.
The legislation was introduced to City Council at their regular meeting on Tuesday, August 24.
The following South Pittsburgh area streets will be resurfaced through this funding:
The funding also includes brick replacement work on Grant Street at Oliver Avenue.
Street From To
Arlington Patch at Amanda Patch at Locust
Burham Sumner Eleanor
Chalfont St Gearing St Estella Ave
Climax St. Blanco Way Taft Ave
Frampton Ave Buffington Ave Taft Ave
Kohne Fisher Henger
Matthews Ave Grimes Bausman
Omaha Street Merrimac Bigham
Overbrook Blvd Sawmill Blvd Fairland
Sharon Street Mt. Oliver Street Dead End (Amanda)
Sloss St Covert St Mt. Joseph
Walde St Otilla Farina
Wilbur Grogan Georgia
