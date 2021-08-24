ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Boro council amends parking ordinance

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

August 24, 2021



Mt. Oliver Borough Council's August public meeting had a light agenda, adopting two resolutions in addition to regular business.

With members Nick Viglione, Paul Doyle and Dave Lowe absent, council adopted Resolution 846-1 for an Agreement of Sale for 140 Margaret Street by unanimous vote.

The council also adopted Ordinance 992 – Amending Chapter 248, Section 62. The amendment prohibits parking on the western side of Overhill Street from Jacob Street to the dead end.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2021 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 08/28/2021 04:59