Boro council amends parking ordinance

Mt. Oliver Borough Council's August public meeting had a light agenda, adopting two resolutions in addition to regular business.

With members Nick Viglione, Paul Doyle and Dave Lowe absent, council adopted Resolution 846-1 for an Agreement of Sale for 140 Margaret Street by unanimous vote.

The council also adopted Ordinance 992 – Amending Chapter 248, Section 62. The amendment prohibits parking on the western side of Overhill Street from Jacob Street to the dead end.