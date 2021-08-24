Results of Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases on August 17

Results for the following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case on Tuesday, Aug. 17, in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Robert Mandato, 529 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 304.13, Windows. Fined 600.90

• Phomy Enterprises, 114 Amanda Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.4, Overgrowth; 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Fined 1,100.90

• ISG Group LLC, 134 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Overgrowth. Dismissed, No Mail Service.

• Christopher Temple, 300 Church Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.4, Overgrowth; 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Fined 700.90

• Brent Heaton, 136 Penn Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth. Fined 600.90

• Marie Brocato, 260 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Fined 100.90

• Vinebrook Homes, 529 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Exterior Sanitation. Fined 600.90

• Linda Wade, 12 Elizabeth Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 183.2, Rental License. Fined 700.90

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.