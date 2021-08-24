Carson Street to become one-way on weekend nights again

South Side Safety Pilot Program returns with modifications

After a temporary delay due to a partial building collapse in the 1600 block of E. Carson St. on August 12, the Department of Public Safety is reestablishing its modified traffic pilot project on South Side this upcoming weekend, August 27 – August 29.

The stated primary intent of the plan has been to stem the flow of vehicle traffic into the commercial corridor to alleviate some of the density in the area during the busiest evening hours on the weekends.

Ongoing discussion between public safety officials and South Side business owners and residents resulted in slight adjustments to the plan to ensure ease of access to restaurants and retail stores in the early evening hours.

Public Safety has made modifications to the times of day during which the measures will be implemented.

Beginning at 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, East Carson Street will convert from two-way to one-way traffic traveling eastbound (outbound) between S. 10th and S. 18th. The previous start time was 7:00 p.m.

On Fridays and Saturdays, 'No Parking' measures will be strictly enforced on these blocks of East Carson Street starting at 8 p.m., including the towing of vehicles, to keep this stretch clear for Public Safety vehicle access. Signage along East Carson will be clearly marked to reflect the altered parking hours for these days.

Side streets from S.11th to S.17th will remain open to through-traffic until 9:30 p.m., at which time vehicles will be diverted around those streets via either Muriel Street or Sarah Street. In previous weeks, the side streets were closed at 7:00 p.m.

The pilot project on the South Side will remain in effect for the near future and Public Safety will continue to monitor its impact and effectiveness.