PRC appoints Sarah Alessio Shea deputy director

Sarah Alessio Shea has been appointed deputy director of Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC).

Since 2005, Ms. Shea has overseen a variety of PRC recycling programs in western Pennsylvania. The 70+ collection events she's organized have kept more than 3 million pounds of material out of landfills.

Her logistical expertise and hands-on leadership will now benefit the organization statewide as she assumes the role of deputy director, focusing her efforts on the expansion of PRC's recycling, composting and other waste reduction programming.

"Over the years, Sarah has expanded existing programs and launched new initiatives while building partnerships and a positive customer experience," says PRC Executive Director Darren Spielman. "In her new expanded role as deputy director, Sarah will incorporate her commitment to excellence, attention to detail and entrepreneurial spirit while guiding PRC programs statewide."

For more than a decade, Ms. Shea coordinated PRC's hard-to-recycle collection events, which provided western Pennsylvania residents with a responsible disposal option for e-waste, tires and more, and in recent years she also coordinated PRC's household chemical collections in the region.

In 2012 she launched ReuseFest as a collection of gently used items to benefit local nonprofits. Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, ReuseFest continues to ensure that all materials donated are reused in some fashion, whether resold, repurposed or given to those in need.

In Fall 2020, Ms. Shea assumed a statewide role when promoted to interim managing director.

"Sarah enjoys rolling up her sleeves and working every facet of on-site event management, but she is also an excellent administrator who works behind the scenes on the many details needed to guarantee successful efforts," says Dr. Spielman. "She brings vision and enthusiasm to every project, and she brings out the best in the people around her."

Ms. Shea was born and raised in Pittsburgh and currently lives with her husband and two daughters in Emsworth.