Port Authority asking for input on future of South Hills Junction

Port Authority of Allegheny County is seeking public input to help determine the future of South Hills Junction.

The Authority wants the community’s input to help identify opportunities to make the station easier to use, to improve access to the site, and to identify transit-oriented development scenarios.

Port Authority invites the public to attend online workshops and an in-person open house.

Port Authority held its first workshop for this project on May 10. The presentation focused on past analysis and the current opportunities and constraints for the station area, and for potential development. Comments from participants included the need for improved access to and through the site, including improved ADA access; upgraded station amenities; and the importance of exploring residential opportunities on the site.

A recording of the meeting and presentation documents can be found on Port Authority’s project website: https://pghtransit.mysocialpinpoint.com/shj.

Based on the feedback from the workshops and from a map-based interactive exercise posted on the website, Port Authority and its consultant are developing two concept plans for South Hills Junction.

The second round of workshops will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The content of each of these workshops will be the same; they are being offered at two different times to accommodate participants’ schedules.

To access these meetings by computer or phone, register in advance by visiting PortAuthority.org/SouthHillsJunction or call 412-566-5312.

In addition to the virtual workshops, Port Authority is convening a public open house to allow in-person feedback: Thursday, Aug. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Warrington Recreation Center, 329 E. Warrington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. There is no need to RSVP in advance for the public open house.