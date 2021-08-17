L&I announces free statewide virtual job training program for Pennsylvanians

Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) will launch a free online job training program SkillUp® PA statewide on August 14 to help Pennsylvania job seekers gain the new skills they need to join the workforce or advance their career.

“SkillUp® PA is another great example of the Wolf Administration’s efforts to help Pennsylvania workers and businesses,” said Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development Sheila Ireland. “This new virtual job training program is a true win-win for Pennsylvanians who need to enter the workforce or advance their career as well as the businesses who will get a new pipeline of the skilled workers they need to succeed.”

As part of L&I’s initiative to transform the workforce landscape, PA CareerLink® is bolstering its program offerings with SkillUp® PA and the new program’s enhanced virtual options to support reskilling and upskilling Pennsylvania’s workforce.

Following are some of the online trainings that will be available beginning August 14 through SkillUp® PA:

Accounting/Finance

Clerical

Customer Service

Human Resources

Information Technology (IT)

Marketing

Microsoft Office

Project Management

Soft skills (communication, time management, professionalism, etc.)

Pennsylvanians interested in SkillUp® PA virtual training should visit PA CareerLink® at pacareerlink.pa.gov for more information, including how to register.

All commonwealth job seekers are strongly encouraged to register online with PA CareerLink® or reach out directly to their local offices to learn more about the multitude of free programs, services, and resources that are available, including:

Job search and training assistance

Adult education classes and workshops

Résumé assistance

Referraal services to partners, and much more

Pennsylvania joins seventeen other states that are using the SkillUp® program from Metrix Learning to help workforce populations update their skills and improve employment prospects. This learning program is already in use by job seekers, employers and community partners in both Lancaster and Lackawanna counties.

“Metrix has proven to be a significant asset in our community, specifically for those who desire virtual training”, said Cathy Rychalsky, executive director of the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board. “With over 12,000 job seekers, Lancaster Countians enrolled in nearly 41,000 courses. Metrix continues to provide a reasonable and viable option for those interested in learning new ways to enhance their skills.”

Since 2008, Metrix Learning, a web-based Learning Management System, has been used to meet the virtual career service needs of workforce development boards, libraries, businesses, and colleges. Metrix Learning offers comprehensive and impactful skills training, certification preparation, and assessments. Over 350,000 job seekers have successfully used Metrix to update their job skills to gain employment.

L&I is utilizing 100 percent federal funding under the Wagner-Peyser program for this online learning tool. The total dollar amount for the program for the next three years is $2.64 million ($880,000 annually).

Pennsylvanians can find contact information and upcoming events or resources for their local PA CareerLink® by visiting www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.