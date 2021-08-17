Brashear seeking candidates for Board

The Brashear Association, Inc. is seeking new board members to support the organization with a specific skillsets, passion and resources. Brashear will move the headquarters to the Hilltop this Fall, and continue its mission with programs and services offered in the Brashear CARES Center in the Knoxville neighborhood facing Brownsville Road.

Board Members will work closely with the executive director to govern the organization ensuring strategic goals and objectives are met. Board meetings are held at least four times per year. There are four standing committees that meet between board meetings: Executive and Governance; Program and Facilities; Development and Communications; and, Finance and Audit.

Successful candidates will possess experience in business, government, philanthropy, or the nonprofit sector.

Brashear is seeking specific board expertise in the areas of Diversity and Inclusion; Legal; Development; Fundraising; Marketing/Media; and, Strategic Planning

Respondents should submit a Letter of Intent with a resume or CV with two references. The letter of intent should include the reason for their interest in serving on the Brashear Board, experience working on boards, committees, and work groups. They should also provide any special skills or expertise, experience with volunteer work, membership or work with a nonprofit organization or community-based organization.

Candidates may also indicate whether they have a desire to serve at the committee level prior to serving on the board. Letters of Intent must be submitted via email to management@brashearassociation.org on or before August 27. Letters of Intent will be reviewed by a committee of current board and staff. An interview will be conducted via teleconference and the successful candidates will be notified following the October 4 Board meeting.

New board members will be presented during the BRAVO! Brashear Luncheon event on Thursday, October 21. Terms begin for new board members is December 6. Clearances are required. Any questions regarding this announcement should be forwarded to management@brashearassociation.org.