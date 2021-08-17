Carson Street reopens after building collapse

Following the partial collapse of a building at 1604 E. Carson Street on August 12, engineers have been working to stabilize two adjacent buildings in order for the demolition of the affected structure to begin.

During this week, E. Carson St. between S. 16th and S.17th Streets has been closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

After a successful stabilization and demolition, vehicle and pedestrian traffic resumed the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 19. Barricades on the sidewalk and parking lane are still in place for the length of the affected structures.

The Department of Public Safety’s traffic pilot project implemented on July 30 and modified on August 12 will not be in effect for the time being.