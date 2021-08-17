Building collaspe results in a partial closing of E. Carson St.t in South Side

The collapse of a building in the middle of the 1600 block of East Carson Street has resulted in the closing of traffic in the block and detouring traffic. The City of Pittsburgh has temporarily stopped the traffic calming measures in South Side until the building is demolished.

Due to a partial building collapse in the 1600 block of E. Carson Street, the City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety is temporarily halting its traffic calming pilot project.

The upper level of a two-story building sustained severe damage during heavy rainstorms and engineers are concerned the integrity of the structure, and that of the adjacent buildings, may be compromised.

As such, Public Safety has closed E. Carson Street between S.16th and S.17th streets to begin the demolition of 1604 E. Carson. A large crane has been staged in the street to begin that process. During this time, traffic will be diverted around this block.

Tractor trailers and longer industrial-type vehicles will need to divert via the 10th Street Bridge or the Birmingham Bridge.

The traffic pilot project implemented on July 30 will not be in place for the time being.

Some businesses on this block will be impacted during the demolition. There is no timeline for its completion.